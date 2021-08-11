* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year
What If...? (Season 1)
'What If…?' flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focusses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.
Directed ByBryan Andrews
