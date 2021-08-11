* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

* Terms and Conditions Apply | €8.99 a month or €89.90 a year.

What If...? (Season 1)

12+

11 August 2021

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

'What If…?' flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focusses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.

Rated: 12+
Release Date: 11 August 2021

  • Directed By

    Bryan Andrews

  • Captain Carter in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Captain Carter in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Captain Carter and the Howling Commandos in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Captain Carter and the Howling Commandos in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • T’Challa/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    T’Challa/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • The Collector and T’Challa/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    The Collector and T’Challa/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Nick Fury and Hawkeye in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Nick Fury and Hawkeye in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Lady Sif and Loki in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Lady Sif and Loki in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Doctor Strange in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Doctor Strange in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Queen General Ramonda in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Queen General Ramonda in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Killmonger in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Killmonger in Marvel Studios' What If...?, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    • Explore more Disney+ Originals

    Follow Disney on:  facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube

    Follow Disney on:
    facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube

    Footer

    Help