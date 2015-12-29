What is a Disney+ gift card

A Disney+ gift card is a digital or physical card that can be purchased online at DisneyPlus.com/giftcard or through various retail stores. Disney+ gift cards can be purchased in varying amounts from £15 and £200 in the United Kingdom. Disney+ Gift Cards can be used towards a monthly or annual Disney+ subscription in the United Kingdom. Disney+ gift cards cannot be used for a subscription that is not billed directly by Disney.

Where can I purchase a gift card?

Digital gift cards can be purchased online at DisneyPlus.com/giftcard as well as from authorised third-party online retailers in varying amounts between £15 and £200. Physical gift cards can also be purchased online or in-person at selected Disney-authorised third party retailers in the United Kingdom.

How do I redeem a gift card?

Disney+ gift cards can be used towards a new or existing monthly or annual Disney+ subscription that is billed directly by Disney.

New subscriber

If you do not already have an existing Disney+ subscription, you will be prompted to create one when you redeem your gift card for Disney+. Follow the steps below to set up your new Disney+ subscription using a gift card:

Visit Disney+ gift Enter the gift card number and security code, and then select CHECK VALUE You will see the gift card value, and you can select CONTINUE When redeeming a Disney+ gift card, the entire balance will be applied to your subscription Enter the email address you would like to use for your Disney+ account and select CONTINUE Choose a password and select CONTINUE Select your desired Disney+ plan Review your order details and the Subscriber Agreement then select AGREE & SUBSCRIBE

Existing subscriber

As an existing Disney+ subscriber, you can follow the steps below to redeem a Disney+ gift card toward your subscription:

Visit Disney+ gift Enter the gift card number and security code, and then select CHECK VALUE You will see the gift card value, and you can select CONTINUE When redeeming a Disney+ gift card, the entire balance will be applied to your subscription Enter the email address associated with your Disney+ account and select CONTINUE Enter your Disney+ password and select LOG IN Review your order details and select REDEEM

Users on subscription cards and/or promotions without billing, as well as users who are billed by a third-party, are ineligible to redeem. If you wish to continue your Disney-billed subscription beyond the value of your Gift Card Credit, it will be necessary to add a payment method.

Why give a Disney+ gift card?

Disney is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Stream unmissable Originals, blockbuster movies and binge-worthy series like Greys Anatomy, Modern Family, The Simpsons and Family Guy. Find out more about what to watch on Disney+.