What is a Disney+ gift card

A Disney+ gift card is a digital or physical card that can be purchased online at DisneyPlus.com/giftcard or through various retail stores. Disney+ gift cards can be purchased in varying amounts from £15 and £200 in the United Kingdom. Disney+ Gift Cards can be used towards a monthly or annual Disney+ subscription in the United Kingdom. Disney+ gift cards cannot be used for a subscription that is not billed directly by Disney.

Where can I purchase a gift card?

Digital gift cards can be purchased online at DisneyPlus.com/giftcard as well as from authorised third-party online retailers in varying amounts between £15 and £200. Physical gift cards can also be purchased online or in-person at selected Disney-authorised third party retailers in the United Kingdom.

How do I redeem a gift card?

Disney+ gift cards can be used towards a new or existing monthly or annual Disney+ subscription that is billed directly by Disney.

New subscriber
If you do not already have an existing Disney+ subscription, you will be prompted to create one when you redeem your gift card for Disney+. Follow the steps below to set up your new Disney+ subscription using a gift card:

  1. Visit Disney+ gift
  2. Enter the gift card number and security code, and then select CHECK VALUE
  3. You will see the gift card value, and you can select CONTINUE
  4. When redeeming a Disney+ gift card, the entire balance will be applied to your subscription
  5. Enter the email address you would like to use for your Disney+ account and select CONTINUE
  6. Choose a password and select CONTINUE
  7. Select your desired Disney+ plan
  8. Review your order details and the Subscriber Agreement then select AGREE & SUBSCRIBE

Existing subscriber
As an existing Disney+ subscriber, you can follow the steps below to redeem a Disney+ gift card toward your subscription:

  1. Visit Disney+ gift
  2. Enter the gift card number and security code, and then select CHECK VALUE
  3. You will see the gift card value, and you can select CONTINUE
  4. When redeeming a Disney+ gift card, the entire balance will be applied to your subscription
  5. Enter the email address associated with your Disney+ account and select CONTINUE
  6. Enter your Disney+ password and select LOG IN
  7. Review your order details and select REDEEM

Users on subscription cards and/or promotions without billing, as well as users who are billed by a third-party, are ineligible to redeem. If you wish to continue your Disney-billed subscription beyond the value of your Gift Card Credit, it will be necessary to add a payment method.

Why give a Disney+ gift card?

Disney is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Stream unmissable Originals, blockbuster movies and binge-worthy series like Greys Anatomy, Modern Family, The Simpsons and Family Guy. Find out more about what to watch on Disney+.

