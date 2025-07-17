Hoppers

In “Hoppers,” scientists have discovered how to “hop” human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals! Using the new technology, Mabel (Curda) will uncover mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, “Hoppers” also features the voices of Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.