Hoppers

Adventure, Animation, Comedy

In “Hoppers,” scientists have discovered how to “hop” human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals! Using the new technology, Mabel (Curda) will uncover mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined. Produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, “Hoppers” also features the voices of Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.

Release Date: 6 March 2026

  • Directed By

    Daniel Chong

  • Produced By

    Nicole Paradis Grindle

  • Cast

    Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm

