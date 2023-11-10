The Marvels

10 November 2023

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

Release Date: 10 November 2023

  • Directed By

    Nia DaCosta

  • Written By

    Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, Zeb Wells

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon

Videos

More Movies

Follow Disney on:  facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube

Follow Disney on:
facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube

Footer

Help