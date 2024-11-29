Moana 2

29 November 2024

Action-Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy, Musical

“Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Release Date: 29 November 2024

  • Directed By

    Dave Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller

  • Produced By

    Christina Chen, Yvett Merino

  • Cast

    Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson

