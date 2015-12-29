What to watch on National Geographic on Disney+

What are some of the best National Geographic documentaries, docuseries and movies on Disney+?

With so many topics to choose between, spanning everything from the animal kingdom and natural world to new science and outer space, it can be hard to decide which ones to watch first. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best National Geographic series and documentaries to stream on Disney+ right now.

The Rescue

The Rescue retells the remarkable true story from 2018 that saw 12 boys and their coach stuck inside a deep, flooded cave in Northern Thailand. Nobody imagined that what was meant to be a short outing after soccer practice for the team would turn into a two-week fight for survival.

Featuring the real-life heroes who came to the rescue, this heart-stopping documentary shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving and celebrates humanity at its most selfless. So, hold your breath and watch how the international community came together to help bring the boys back to safety.

Free Solo

Sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, Free Solo explores the exhilarating story of free solo climber Alex Honnold. Driven by his passion for rock climbing and an undeniable itch to achieve his lifelong dream, Alex prepares to scale the face of the world’s most famous rock – the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. And he’s doing so without a rope.

Directed by renowned filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, this jaw-dropping documentary masterfully captures the tension in every step taken, and every crevasse reached for, in this death-defying climb. Apart from giving you an adrenaline rush without leaving home, this documentary also celebrates the beauty of the US parks and wilderness with its visually gripping camerawork. Free Solo won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and a BAFTA for Best Documentary.

America the Beautiful

Speaking of parks and the great outdoors, America the Beautiful captures the breathtakingly picturesque landscapes and amazing wildlife of North America. Witness epic winters and spectacular summers in the most extreme and diverse places on Earth, showcasing Arctic ice caps, baking deserts, and everything in between.

This is the land where unique geography drives the forces of nature to extremes, shaping and reshaping the land while throwing down new challenges for life. Here, you will find some of the smartest, toughest, and bravest animals seizing every opportunity for survival.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers of Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and the Disneynature movies, this awe-inspiring docuseries takes you on a journey through America’s most remarkable regions as you’ve never seen them before.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

In Limitless with Chris Hemsworth from executive producer Darren Aronofsky, you can follow the Marvel actor around the world as he learns how to live better for longer. Drawing on the advice of world-class experts, he’ll push his mind and body to their limits – and beyond – in a series of immense challenges, fighting to see if it’s really possible to reverse the ageing process.

Looking to get an early start on your New Year’s resolutions? This might just be the inspirational National Geographic docuseries you need.

Drain the Oceans

To find the answers to some of our greatest maritime mysteries, National Geographic drains the oceans to reveal hidden secrets and lost worlds beneath their deep blue depths. Using innovative technology and advanced scientific research, this docuseries delivers fresh insights into the epic history of human civilisation, our oceans’ amazing underwater wonders, and the untold story of the Earth's past.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

In this hit series, you’ll follow Gordon Ramsay as he journeys to some of the most incredible and remote places on Earth in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures, and unforgettable cultural experiences.

Experience Chef Ramsay's taste for adventure as you see him journey across valleys, dive into oceans, hike through forests and climb up mountains. From Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska, and New Zealand, watch as he learns culinary secrets from the locals with some heart-pumping adventure served on the side.

In the words of Ramsay himself, “it’s the planet Earth of food that gives inspiration for your next trip.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Get ready to go on an entertaining, insightful, and playful ride in Disney+ Original series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

You’ll step into the actor’s curious and witty mind where nothing is as it seems. In each episode, he pulls on the thread of deceptively familiar topics that we all love, including sneakers, ice cream, monsters, fireworks, magic, and more. This isn’t a series where you’ll be educated by an expert, but rather, you'll watch Jeff learn about these topics at the same time as us.

Quirky and upbeat, the series provides an interesting take on the world by showcasing fascinating science, history, people, and a whole lot of big ideas. We might often take the simplest of things for granted… but Jeff Goldblum does not.

Car SOS

Take a cherished car that has seen better days. Add an owner in need of a helping hand. Then whizz in master mechanic Fuzz Townshend, and parts-scrounging gearhead Tim Shaw, and Car SOS is the unmissable result. It follows the duo as they save decaying classic cars for their dedicated owners and carefully restore them to their former glory. Warning: the big makeover reveals at the end will make even grown-ups weep!

If you want a feel-good series about good deeds being done in the spirit of car restoration, then Car SOS is the one for you.