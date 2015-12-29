Featured Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Encanto Eternals Lightyear Ron’s Gone Wrong Turning Red Disney+ and Watch at Home A Wrinkle in Time Aladdin (2019) Ant-Man and The Wasp Artemis Fowl Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther Black Widow Captain Marvel Christopher Robin Coco Cruella Dumbo (2019) Encanto Eternals Frozen 2 In Cinemas Coming Soon Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Lightyear Turning Red More Movies A Wrinkle in Time Aladdin (2019) Ant-Man and The Wasp Artemis Fowl Avengers: Endgame Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther Black Widow Captain Marvel Christopher Robin Coco Cruella Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Dumbo (2019) Encanto Eternals Show More