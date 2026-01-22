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Gatto
In “Gatto,” after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first.
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Hexed
In “Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voice of Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. Joining previously announced voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are seven-time Emmy Award® winner Tracey Ullman (“The Tracey Ullman Show,” “Tracey Takes On…,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”) who voices the enchanted feather quill pen Ms. Quill, and Stephen Fry (“The Interrogator,” “The Hobbit” trilogy, “Gosford Park,” “Jeeves and Wooster,” “V for Vendetta”) as the magical journal Elias Quire.
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Moana
In Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features “Moana” and “Moana 2.” Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of “Moana” in cinemas in July 2026.
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Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger
“Don’t Look Back In Anger” charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time. The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide. Steven Knight says, “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation. ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.” Featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage, the film is a Magna Studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK. The producers are Sam Bridger (“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now,” “Meet Me in the Bathroom”) and Guy Heeley (“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man”). The executive producers include Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Davud Karbassioun, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Isabel Davis, and Tim O’Shea, with Oscar®-winning sound mixers James Mather (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Belfast”) and Tarn Willers (“The Zone of Interest”), cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos (“Belfast,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”), and editors George Cragg and Martina Zamolo leading the creative technical team.
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Toy Story 5
The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time around it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Lindsey Collins, “Toy Story 5” opens only in cinemas in June 2026.