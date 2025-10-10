TRON: Ares

10 October 2025

Action-Adventure, Live Action, Science Fiction

“TRON: Ares” follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Release Date: 10 October 2025

  • Directed By

    Joachim Rønning

  • Produced By

    Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, Steven Lisberger

  • Cast

    Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges

