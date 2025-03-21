Snow White

Fantasy, Live Action, Musical

“Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action reimagining of the classic 1937 film. Starring Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Release Date: 21 March 2025

  • Directed By

    Marc Webb

  • Produced By

    Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff

  • Cast

    Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, Gal Gadot

