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Encanto

1h 42min

24 November 2021

Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Kids & Family, Musical

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ENCANTO tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” MOANA) and is directed by Byron Howard (ZOOTOPIA, TANGLED) and Jared Bush (co-director ZOOTOPIA), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino.

Rated:
Runtime: 1h 42min
Release Date: 24 November 2021

  • Directed By

    Jared Bush, Byron Howard

  • Written By

    Charise Castro Smith, Jared Bush

  • Produced By

    Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

  • Cast

    Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Mauro Castillo, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Adassa Candiani

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