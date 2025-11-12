Toy Story 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time around it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Lindsey Collins, “Toy Story 5” opens only in cinemas in June 2026.