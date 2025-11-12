Toy Story 5

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 5,” and this time around it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all-new threat to playtime. Directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Lindsey Collins, “Toy Story 5” opens only in cinemas in June 2026.

Release Date: 19 June 2026

  • Directed By

    Andrew Stanton

  • Co-Directed By

    Kenna Harris

  • Produced By

    Lindsey Collins

  • Cast

    Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Conan O’Brien, Greta Lee

