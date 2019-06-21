Toy Story 4

U
1h 40min
21 June 2019
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend! Toy Story 4 is a soaring masterpiece stuffed with spectacular animation, humor and heart.

Rated: U
: 6000
Release Date: 21 June 2019

  • Directed By

    Josh Cooley

  • Written By

    Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom

  • Produced By

    Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

  • Cast

    Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Emily Davis, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, June Squibb

Videos

More Movies

Footer

Help