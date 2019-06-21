Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios proudly presents the adventure of a lifetime! When Woody, Buzz and the gang join Bonnie on a road trip with her new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, the innocent little spork’s hilarious antics launch Woody on a wild quest filled with unexpected new characters—and one long-lost friend! Toy Story 4 is a soaring masterpiece stuffed with spectacular animation, humor and heart.