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The Little Mermaid (2023)

PG

2h 15min

26 May 2023

Fantasy, Kids, Live Action, Musical, Romance

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Rated: PG
Runtime: 2h 15min
Release Date: 26 May 2023

  • Directed By

    Rob Marshall

  • Written By

    David Magee, Rob Marshall, John Deluca

  • Produced By

    Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob Marshall, John Deluca

  • Cast

    Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy

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