Lilo & Stitch

Adventure, Comedy, Family, Live Action, Science Fiction

A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.

Release Date: 23 May 2025

  • Directed By

    Dean Fleischer Camp

  • Produced By

    Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin

  • Cast

    Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis

Videos

More Movies

Follow Disney on:  facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube

Follow Disney on:
facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube