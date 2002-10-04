* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just £4.99 a month
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo’s an independent little girl; Stitch is a mischievous creature from outer space, and when their worlds collide, it’s love – and chaos! – at first sight. Packed with action, humor and heart, this winning tale celebrates the bonds of family (‘ohana) and friendship!
Directed ByChris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
Written ByChris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
CastDaveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere, David Ogden Stiers, Kevin McDonald, Ving Rhames, Zoe Caldwell, Jason Scott Lee, Kevin Michael Richardson, Susan Hegarty