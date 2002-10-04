* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just £4.99 a month

* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just €9.99 a month

Lilo & Stitch

U

4 October 2002

Action-Adventure, Animation, Family, Science Fiction

Lilo’s an independent little girl; Stitch is a mischievous creature from outer space, and when their worlds collide, it’s love – and chaos! – at first sight. Packed with action, humor and heart, this winning tale celebrates the bonds of family (‘ohana) and friendship!

Rated: U
Runtime:
Release Date: 4 October 2002

  • Directed By

    Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

  • Written By

    Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois

  • Cast

    Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere, David Ogden Stiers, Kevin McDonald, Ving Rhames, Zoe Caldwell, Jason Scott Lee, Kevin Michael Richardson, Susan Hegarty

More Movies

Follow Disney on:

Facebook icon
Instagram logo
X logo
Youtube icon