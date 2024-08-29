Zootropolis 2

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winner Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer “Zootopia,” director/co-writer “Encanto”) is directing and writing; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer “Encanto”) produces. “Zootopia 2” hits theaters in November 2025.