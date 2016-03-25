* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just £4.99 a month

Zootropolis

PG

1h 48min

25 March 2016

Adventure, Animation, Comedy

Walt Disney Animation Studios presents a heartwarming comedy-adventure set in the modern mammal metropolis of Zootropolis: a melting pot where animals from every environment live together — a place where no matter what you are, from the biggest elephant to the smallest shrew, you can be anything. But newly arrived Officer Judy Hopps discovers that being the first bunny on a police force of big, tough animals isn’t so easy. Determined to prove herself, she jumps at the opportunity to crack a case, even if it means partnering with fast-talking scam-artist fox Nick Wilde to solve the mystery.

  • Directed By

    Byron Howard, Rich Moore

  • Written By

    Jared Bush, Phil Johnston

  • Produced By

    Clark Spencer

  • Cast

    Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J.K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer

