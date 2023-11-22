Wish

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an animated musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Release Date: 22 November 2023

  • Directed By

    Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn

  • Written By

    Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore

  • Produced By

    Peter Del Vecho, Juan Pablo Reyes

  • Cast

    Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk

