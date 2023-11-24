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Wish
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an animated musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
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Directed ByChris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn
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Written ByJennifer Lee, Allison Moore
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Produced ByJuan Pablo Reyes, Peter Del Vecho
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CastAriana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk
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Awards
- Nominee - 2024 Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Animated