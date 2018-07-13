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Incredibles 2

PG

1h 58min

13 July 2018

Action-Adventure, Animation, Family, Science Fiction

Helen is called on to help bring Supers back, and Bob must juggle the daily heroics of home life. But when a new villain arises with a sinister plot, the Parrs meet the challenge together!

Rated: PG
Runtime: 1h 58min
Release Date: 13 July 2018

  • Directed By

    Brad Bird

  • Written By

    Brad Bird

  • Produced By

    John Walker, Nicole Paradis Grindle

  • Cast

    Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Huckleberry Milner, Sarah Vowell, Catherine Keener, Eli Fucile, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Bird, Sophia Bush

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