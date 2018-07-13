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Incredibles 2
Helen is called on to help bring Supers back, and Bob must juggle the daily heroics of home life. But when a new villain arises with a sinister plot, the Parrs meet the challenge together!
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Directed ByBrad Bird
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Written ByBrad Bird
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Produced ByJohn Walker, Nicole Paradis Grindle
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CastCraig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Huckleberry Milner, Sarah Vowell, Catherine Keener, Eli Fucile, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Bird, Sophia Bush