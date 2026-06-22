Hexed

In “Hexed,” an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voice of Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad, and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. Joining previously announced voice cast members Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones are seven-time Emmy Award® winner Tracey Ullman (“The Tracey Ullman Show,” “Tracey Takes On…,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”) who voices the enchanted feather quill pen Ms. Quill, and Stephen Fry (“The Interrogator,” “The Hobbit” trilogy, “Gosford Park,” “Jeeves and Wooster,” “V for Vendetta”) as the magical journal Elias Quire.