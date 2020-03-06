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Onward

U

1h 42min

6 March 2020

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

In Disney and Pixar’s ONWARD, two teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad and embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles, and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes that her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.

Rated: U
Runtime: 1h 42min
Release Date: 6 March 2020

  • Directed By

    Dan Scanlon

  • Written By

    Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin

  • Produced By

    Kori Rae

  • Cast

    Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Kyle Bornheimer, Lena Waithe, Ali Wong, Grey Griffin, Tracey Ullman, Wilmer Valderrama, George Psarras, John Ratzenberger

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