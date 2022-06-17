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Lightyear

PG

1h 40min

17 June 2022

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Rated: PG
Runtime: 1h 40min
Release Date: 17 June 2022

  • Directed By

    Angus MacLane

  • Produced By

    Galyn Susman

  • Cast

    Chris Evans, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Efren Ramirez, Peter Sohn, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

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