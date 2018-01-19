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Coco
In Disney•Pixar’s extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestor’s stories and traditions.
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Directed ByLee Unkrich
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Written ByAdrian Molina, Matthew Aldrich
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Produced ByDarla K. Anderson
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CastAnthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Jaime Camil, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Herbert Siguenza, Gabriel Iglesias