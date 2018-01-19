* Subscription required | Plans start from just £5.99 a month

* Subscription required | Plans start from just €8.99 a month

Coco

PG

1h 46min

19 January 2018

Animation, Family, Fantasy, Musical

In Disney•Pixar’s extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestor’s stories and traditions.

Rated: PG
Runtime: 1h 46min
Release Date: 19 January 2018

  • Directed By

    Lee Unkrich

  • Written By

    Adrian Molina, Matthew Aldrich

  • Produced By

    Darla K. Anderson

  • Cast

    Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Jaime Camil, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Herbert Siguenza, Gabriel Iglesias

More Movies

Follow Disney on:

Facebook icon
Instagram logo
X logo
Youtube icon