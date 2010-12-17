* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just £4.99 a month
* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just €9.99 a month
TRON: Legacy
When the world's greatest video game creator sends out a secret signal from an amazing digital realm, his son discovers the clue and embarks on a personal journey to save his long-lost father. With the help of the fearless female warrior Quorra, father and son venture through a vivid cyber universe, take on a rogue hacking program and wage the ultimate battle of good versus evil.
-
Directed ByJoseph Kosinski
-
Written ByEdward Kitsis, Lee Sternthal, Steven Lisberger, Brian Klugman, Bonnie MacBird, Adam Horowitz
-
-
-
CastJeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Bruce Boxleitner, James Frain, Beau Garrett, Michael Sheen, Anis Cheurfa, Serinda Swan, Yaya DaCosta, Elizabeth Mathis, Yurij Kis, Conrad Coates, Daft Punk, Ron Selmour