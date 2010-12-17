* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just £4.99 a month

TRON: Legacy

17 December 2010

Action, Adventure, Live Action, Science Fiction

When the world's greatest video game creator sends out a secret signal from an amazing digital realm, his son discovers the clue and embarks on a personal journey to save his long-lost father. With the help of the fearless female warrior Quorra, father and son venture through a vivid cyber universe, take on a rogue hacking program and wage the ultimate battle of good versus evil.

Rated:
Runtime:
Release Date: 17 December 2010

  • Directed By

    Joseph Kosinski

  • Written By

    Edward Kitsis, Lee Sternthal, Steven Lisberger, Brian Klugman, Bonnie MacBird, Adam Horowitz

  • Cast

    Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Bruce Boxleitner, James Frain, Beau Garrett, Michael Sheen, Anis Cheurfa, Serinda Swan, Yaya DaCosta, Elizabeth Mathis, Yurij Kis, Conrad Coates, Daft Punk, Ron Selmour

