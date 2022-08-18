* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year
* Terms and Conditions Apply | €8.99 a month or €89.90 a year.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
-
Directed ByKat Coiro, Anu Valia
-
-
CastTatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong