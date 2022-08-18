* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

12+

18 August 2022

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

  • Directed By

    Kat Coiro, Anu Valia

  • Cast

    Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong

  • Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos and Drew Matthews as Dennis Bukowski in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos and Josh Segarra as Pug in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
  • Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, exclusively on Disney+.
