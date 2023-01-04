* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2)
Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
CastDee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang