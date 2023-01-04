* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

* Terms and Conditions Apply | €8.99 a month or €89.90 a year.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 2)

6+

4 January 2023

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Rated: 6+
Release Date: 4 January 2023

  • Cast

    Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang

Videos

  • Cid and Clone Force 99 in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Cid and Clone Force 99 in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Senator Riyo Chuchi in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Senator Riyo Chuchi in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Crosshair on a table being watched by Dr. Royce Hemlock in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Crosshair on a table being watched by Dr. Royce Hemlock in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Omega piloting The Marauder starship in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Omega piloting The Marauder starship in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • The buildings on the planet Pabu in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    The buildings on the planet Pabu in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Omega and Lyana in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Omega and Lyana in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Hunter, Tech and Wrecker in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Hunter, Tech and Wrecker in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Tech and Phee Genoa in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Tech and Phee Genoa in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Clone trooper Crosshair in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Clone trooper Crosshair in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Mistress Se in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Mistress Se in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • The Bad Batch, Omega and Riyo Chuchi in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    The Bad Batch, Omega and Riyo Chuchi in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Emperor Palpatine and Mas Amedda on the podium at the senate in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Emperor Palpatine and Mas Amedda on the podium at the senate in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Vice Admiral Rampart on the podium at the senate in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Vice Admiral Rampart on the podium at the senate in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • The Coruscant Senate Building in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    The Coruscant Senate Building in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Mas Amedda and Vice Admiral Rampart in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Mas Amedda and Vice Admiral Rampart in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Slip and a group of clones at 79's in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Slip and a group of clones at 79's in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Riyo Chuchi and Senator Organa in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Riyo Chuchi and Senator Organa in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • A holograph of Clone X in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    A holograph of Clone X in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Gungi in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Gungi in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Omega, Phee Genoa and the Bad Batch in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Omega, Phee Genoa and the Bad Batch in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Tay-0, Tech, Wrecker and Cid in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Tay-0, Tech, Wrecker and Cid in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Millegi and Cid in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Millegi and Cid in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Tay-0 and Tech in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Tay-0 and Tech in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • A large building on the planet Desix in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    A large building on the planet Desix in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Clone trooper Crosshair in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Clone trooper Crosshair in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Desix Governor Tawni Ames in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Desix Governor Tawni Ames in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • Phee Genoa in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    Phee Genoa in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

  • A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

    of

    • Explore more Disney+ Originals

    Follow Disney on:  facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube

    Follow Disney on:
    facebook  instagram  twitter  youtube

    Footer

    Help