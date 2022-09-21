* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Andor

12+

21 September 2022

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

  • Directed By

    Toby Haynes, Susanna White, Benjamin Caron

  • Written By

    Tony Gilroy, Dan Gilroy, Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon

  • Cast

    Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Genevieve O'Reilly

Videos

Stills Gallery

  • Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and several Imperial Death Troopers walk down a city street on Ferrix in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Leida (Bronte Carmichael) and Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • The Narkina 5 prison complex as seen from above in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • ISB Supervisor Lonni Jung (Robert Emms) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and an Imperial droid in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Kleya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) piloting a vehicle in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Imperial Security Bureau supervisor Blevin (Ben Bailey Smith) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) looking at a holographic image of Cassian Andor in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

  • Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) in the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

    of

    • Concept Art Gallery

  • Concept art image of the inside of Maarva Andor's home showing Maarva Andor and Cassian Andor sitting from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of a circular building from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of an Imperial instalment featuring a large tower with TIE fighters in the distance from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Senator Mon Mothma and her speeder from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of a starship docked on a clearing from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of B2EMO and Cassian Andor from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of the Narkina 5 prison complex from the Disney+ Originals series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Vel Sartha from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Cassian Andor from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Bix Caleen from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Syril Karn from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Luthen Rael from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Mon Mothma from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Perrin Fertha from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Deedra Meero from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of the Bureau of Standards featuring an endless row of workstations from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art of two people hiding behind a rock from two approaching TIE fighters from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of a person walking along a bridge at night from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of Cassian Andor and Luthen Rael on a speeder bike from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

  • Concept art image of a ship building assembly plant from the Disney+ Original series, Andor.

