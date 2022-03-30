* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year
Moon Knight
"Moon Knight" is a new series created for Disney+. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the action-adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.
Directed ByMohamed Diab, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
CastOscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy