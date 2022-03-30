* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Moon Knight

16+

30 March 2022

Action, Adventure

"Moon Knight" is a new series created for Disney+. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the action-adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.

  • Directed By

    Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

  • Cast

    Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy
  • Parental Control Advised

  • Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

  • Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

  • Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant and Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham)in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

  • Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.].

    of

  • Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.].

    of

  • Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Marc Spector in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

  • Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.].

    of

