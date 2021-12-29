* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

The Book of Boba Fett

12+

29 December 2021

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

    Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

  • Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

  • Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

  • Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

  • A scene from the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

  • Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals) in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

  • Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) in the Disney+ Original series, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

