* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

* Terms and Conditions Apply | €8.99 a month or €89.90 a year.

Loki (Season 1)

12+

9 June 2021

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Science Fiction

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Rated: 12+
Release Date: 9 June 2021

  • Directed By

    Kate Herron

  • Cast

    Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant

  • Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

    Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

  • Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

    Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.

    of

  • Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Chuck Zlotnick.]

    of

    Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Chuck Zlotnick.]

    of

  • Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Chuck Zlotnick.]

    of

    Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Chuck Zlotnick.]

    of

  • Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

    Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

    of

  • Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Chuck Zlotnick.]

    of

    Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in Marvel Studios' Loki, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Chuck Zlotnick.]

    of

    • Explore more Disney+ Originals

    More from Disney+

    Footer

    Help