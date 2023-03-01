* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

The Mandalorian (Season 3)

14+

1 March 2023

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

  • Directed By

    Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, Bryce Dallas Howard

  • Showrunner/Head Writer

    Jon Favreau

  • Cast

    Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, Giancarlo Esposito

  • Mandalorian helmet from a scene in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

    Mandalorian helmet from a scene in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

  • Jedi in a scene from Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

  • (L-R): Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

  • (L-R): Grogu, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

  • Mandalorians in a scene from Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

  • Mandalorians in a scene from Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

  • Grogu in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

  • (L-R): Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+.

