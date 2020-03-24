* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

The Mandalorian (Season 1)

14+

24 March 2020

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

  • Directed By

    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow

  • Written By

    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni

  • Cast

    Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte

