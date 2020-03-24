* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year
The Mandalorian (Season 1)
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.
Directed ByJon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow
Written ByJon Favreau, Dave Filoni
CastPedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte