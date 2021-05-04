* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1)

6+

4 May 2021

Action, Adventure, Animation, Science Fiction

The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

  • Cast

    Dee Bradley Baker

