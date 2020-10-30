* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

The Mandalorian (Season 2)

14+

30 October 2020

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

  • Directed By

    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez

  • Written By

    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa

  • Cast

    Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito
  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    (L-R): The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    (L_R): Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Shydopp pirates in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Giancarlo Esposito is Moff Gideon in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Grogu and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Grogu and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Magistrate (Diana Lee Inosanto) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Diana Lee Inosanto is The Magistrate in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    (L-R): The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Lang (Michael Biehn) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    (L-R): Cara Dune (Gina Carano), The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Gina Carano is Cara Dune and Carl Weathers is Greef Karga in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Scout Troopers in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Frog Lady, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Child in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    (Center, l-r): Frog Lady and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Child in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Scene from Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    (L-R): Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Child in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Child in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Child in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and the Child in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Weequay bartender in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Tusken Raiders and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Gor Koresh (in background, center) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    (Left to right) Gina Carano is Cara Dune, Pedro Pascal is the Mandalorian and Carl Weathers is Greef Karga in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Child in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Gina Carano is Cara Dune in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Carl Weathers is Greef Karga in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    Giancarlo Esposito is Moff Gideon in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

    The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the Child in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

  • THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

     Tusken Raider and bantha in THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+.

    THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2

