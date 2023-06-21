* Terms and Conditions Apply | £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year

Secret Invasion

21 June 2023

Action, Adventure

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Release Date: 21 June 2023

  • Directed By

    Ali Selim

  • Cast

    Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle

  • Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

  • Don Cheadle as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

  • Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

  • Ben Mendelsohn as Talos/Keller in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

  • Kingsley Ben-Adir as Rebel Skrull leader Gravik in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

  • Martin Freeman as Agent Everett Ross in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Gareth Gatrell.]

  • Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Des Willie.]

  • Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Des Willie.]

  • Emilia Clarke as G'iah in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Gareth Gatrell.]

  • Kingsley Ben-Adir as Rebel Skrull leader Gravik in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Gareth Gatrell.]

  • Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Des Willie.]

  • Emilia Clarke as G'iah and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Des Willie.]

  • Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo by Gareth Gatrell.]

  • Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

  • Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, exclusively on Disney+.
    [Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios.]

