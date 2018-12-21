Mary Poppins Returns

U
2h 10min
21 December 2018
Family, Fantasy, Musical

The magic returns in Disney’s reimagined classic as Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) helps the Banks family remember the joy of what it’s like to be a child. Together with her friend Jack the lamplighter (Lin-Manuel Miranda), fun is brought back to the streets of London in celebration that everything is possible…even the impossible!

Rated: U
: 7800
Release Date: 21 December 2018

  • Directed By

    Rob Marshall

  • Written By

    David Magee

  • Produced By

    John DeLuca, Rob Marshall, Marc Platt

  • Cast

    Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, Joel Dawson, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep

More Movies

Footer

Help