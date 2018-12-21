Mary Poppins Returns
The magic returns in Disney’s reimagined classic as Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) helps the Banks family remember the joy of what it’s like to be a child. Together with her friend Jack the lamplighter (Lin-Manuel Miranda), fun is brought back to the streets of London in celebration that everything is possible…even the impossible!
Directed ByRob Marshall
Written ByDavid Magee
Produced ByJohn DeLuca, Rob Marshall, Marc Platt
CastEmily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, Joel Dawson, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep