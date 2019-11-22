Frozen 2

U
1h 44min
22 November 2019
Action-Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Rated: U
Release Date: 22 November 2019

  • Directed By

    Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

  • Written By

    Jennifer Lee

  • Produced By

    Peter Del Vecho

  • Cast

    Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Ciaran Hinds, Alan Tudyk, Hadley Gannaway, Mattea Conforti, AURORA, Alan Tudyk, Santino Fontana, Libby Stubenrauch, Eva Bella

