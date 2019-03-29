Dumbo (2019)
From Disney and director Tim Burton, the grand live-action adventure Dumbo expands on the beloved classic where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. A struggling circus makes an incredible comeback with a baby elephant that can fly, but when they attract a new investor they soon discover his new plans conceal dark secrets.
-
Directed ByTim Burton
-
Written ByEhren Kruger
-
Produced ByJustin Springer, Ehren Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder, Derek Frey
-
CastColin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins, Roshan Seth, Lars Eidinger, DeObia Oparei