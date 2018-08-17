Christopher Robin

PG
1h 44min
17 August 2018
Drama, Family, Fantasy

With the Hundred Acre Wood deserted and an empty hunny jar, Winnie the Pooh goes through a magical door seeking Christopher Robin, only to find him all grown up and in London. Joined by old friends and new family, they embark on a remarkable adventure and learn that “sometimes doing nothing leads to the very best something.”

  • Directed By

    Marc Forster

  • Written By

    Alex Ross Perry, Tom McCarthy, Allison Schroeder

  • Produced By

    Brigham Taylor, Kristin Burr

  • Cast

    Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss, Oliver Ford Davies, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Scarborough

