Christopher Robin
With the Hundred Acre Wood deserted and an empty hunny jar, Winnie the Pooh goes through a magical door seeking Christopher Robin, only to find him all grown up and in London. Joined by old friends and new family, they embark on a remarkable adventure and learn that “sometimes doing nothing leads to the very best something.”
Directed ByMarc Forster
Written ByAlex Ross Perry, Tom McCarthy, Allison Schroeder
Produced ByBrigham Taylor, Kristin Burr
CastEwan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss, Oliver Ford Davies, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Scarborough