* Subscription required | Plans start from just £5.99 a month

* Subscription required | Plans start from just €8.99 a month

Moana

PG

1h 47min

2 December 2016

Action-Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy, Musical

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes Moana, an epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

Rated: PG
Runtime: 1h 47min
Release Date: 2 December 2016

  • Directed By

    John Musker, Ron Clements

  • Written By

    Jared Bush

  • Produced By

    Osnat Shurer

  • Cast

    Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk, Oscar Kightley

More Movies

Follow Disney on:

Facebook icon
Instagram logo
X logo
Youtube icon