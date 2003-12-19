* Terms and Conditions Apply | Plans start from just £4.99 a month

Freaky Friday
Dr. Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna have one thing in common – they don't relate to each other on anything. Then one night a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever. Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other's body! But Tess's wedding is Saturday and the two must find a way to switch back – fast! Literally forced to walk in each other's shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other's point of view?
Directed ByMark Waters
Written ByMary Rodgers, Heather Hach, Leslie Dixon
CastJamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray, Stephen Tobolowsky, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Ryan Malgarini, Haley Hudson, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Willie Garson, Dina Waters, Julie Gonzalo, Christina Marie Walter