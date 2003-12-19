Freaky Friday

Dr. Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna have one thing in common – they don't relate to each other on anything. Then one night a little mystic mayhem changes their lives and they wake up to the biggest freak-out ever. Tess and Anna are trapped inside each other's body! But Tess's wedding is Saturday and the two must find a way to switch back – fast! Literally forced to walk in each other's shoes, will they gain respect and understanding for the other's point of view?