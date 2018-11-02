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The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Visit the official website for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and find out more about the movie. Available on Disney+, DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download.
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Directed ByLasse Hallström, Joe Johnston
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Written ByAshleigh Powell
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Produced ByMark Gordon, Larry Franco
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CastKeira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Eugenio Derbez, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Sergei Polunin, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman