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The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

PG

1h 39min

2 November 2018

Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Visit the official website for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and find out more about the movie. Available on Disney+, DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Download.

Rated: PG
Runtime: 1h 39min
Release Date: 2 November 2018

  • Directed By

    Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston

  • Written By

    Ashleigh Powell

  • Produced By

    Mark Gordon, Larry Franco

  • Cast

    Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Eugenio Derbez, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Sergei Polunin, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman

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