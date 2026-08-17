The Bluey Movie

Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, the CG-animated feature is produced by Amber Naismith (“Happy Feet,” “The LEGO® Movie”) and co-directed by Richard Jeffery (Bluey, Series 1–3). Joe Brumm is the executive producer, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team. The film features returning voice talent Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit). The movie marks the big-screen debut of the beloved blue heeler and her family, bringing the Emmy® and BAFTA Award-winning series to life like never before.