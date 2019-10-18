Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

PG
1h 59min
18 October 2019
Action-Adventure, Family, Fantasy

The story of Disney’s most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and new forces at play.

  • Directed By

    Joachim Rønning

  • Written By

    Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue

  • Produced By

    Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie, Duncan Henderson

  • Cast

    Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville

