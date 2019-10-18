Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The story of Disney’s most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and new forces at play.
Directed ByJoachim Rønning
Written ByLinda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue
Produced ByJoe Roth, Angelina Jolie, Duncan Henderson
CastAngelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville