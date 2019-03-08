Captain Marvel

12
2h 4min
8 March 2019
Action-Adventure, Science Fiction

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger!

Rated: 12
Release Date: 8 March 2019

  • Directed By

    Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

  • Written By

    Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Geneva Robertson-Dworet

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace

