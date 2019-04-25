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Avengers: Endgame

12

3h 1min

25 April 2019

Action-Adventure, Science Fiction, Superhero

The fourth installment in the Avengers saga is the culmination of 22 interconnected films and the climax of an epic journey. Earth’s heroes will finally understand how fragile our reality is—and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it—in a story of friendship, teamwork and setting aside differences to overcome an impossible obstacle.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 3h 1min
Release Date: 25 April 2019

  • Directed By

    Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

  • Written By

    Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Evangeline Lilly, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Karen Gillan, Zoë Saldana, Tessa Thompson, Rene Russo

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