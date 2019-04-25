Avengers: Endgame

12
3h 1min
25 April 2019
Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

The fourth installment in the Avengers saga is the culmination of 22 interconnected films and the climax of an epic journey. Earth’s heroes will finally understand how fragile our reality is—and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it—in a story of friendship, teamwork and setting aside differences to overcome an impossible obstacle.

Rated: 12
: 10860
Release Date: 25 April 2019

  • Directed By

    Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

  • Written By

    Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Zoë Saldana, Evangeline Lilly, Tessa Thompson, Rene Russo, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan

