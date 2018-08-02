Ant-Man and The Wasp

12
1h 58min
2 August 2018
Action-Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction

As he struggles to balance his home life and Super Hero duties, Scott Lang finds he must suit up as Ant-Man again, joining the Wasp on an urgent mission to uncover secrets from the past.

  • Directed By

    Peyton Reed

  • Written By

    Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige

  • Cast

    Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, David Dastmalchian, Tip "T.I." Harris, Judy Greer, Bobby Cannavale, Randall Park, Abby Ryder Fortson

