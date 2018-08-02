Ant-Man and The Wasp
As he struggles to balance his home life and Super Hero duties, Scott Lang finds he must suit up as Ant-Man again, joining the Wasp on an urgent mission to uncover secrets from the past.
Directed ByPeyton Reed
Written ByChris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari
Produced ByKevin Feige
CastPaul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, David Dastmalchian, Tip "T.I." Harris, Judy Greer, Bobby Cannavale, Randall Park, Abby Ryder Fortson