A Wrinkle in Time
In Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, three mystical guides lead Meg on an epic journey, “tessering” through time and space to find her father, following his mysterious disappearance.
Directed ByAva DuVernay
Written ByJeff Stockwell
Produced ByJim Whitaker, Catherine Hand
CastOprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard, Bellamy Young, David Oyelowo, Conrad Roberts, Yvette Cason, Will McCormack, Daniel MacPherson, Akemi Look, Tim Kang