A Wrinkle in Time

PG
1h 49min
23 March 2018
Adventure, Fantasy, Kids & Family

In Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, three mystical guides lead Meg on an epic journey, “tessering” through time and space to find her father, following his mysterious disappearance.

  • Directed By

    Ava DuVernay

  • Written By

    Jeff Stockwell

  • Produced By

    Jim Whitaker, Catherine Hand

  • Cast

    Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard, Bellamy Young, David Oyelowo, Conrad Roberts, Yvette Cason, Will McCormack, Daniel MacPherson, Akemi Look, Tim Kang

