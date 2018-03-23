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A Wrinkle in Time

PG

1h 49min

23 March 2018

Family, Adventure, Fantasy

In Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, three mystical guides lead Meg on an epic journey, “tessering” through time and space to find her father, following his mysterious disappearance.

Rated: PG
Runtime: 1h 49min
Release Date: 23 March 2018

  • Directed By

    Ava DuVernay

  • Written By

    Jeff Stockwell

  • Produced By

    Jim Whitaker, Catherine Hand

  • Cast

    Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, Levi Miller, Deric McCabe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, André Holland, Rowan Blanchard, Bellamy Young, David Oyelowo, Conrad Roberts, Yvette Cason, Will McCormack, Daniel MacPherson, Akemi Look, Tim Kang

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