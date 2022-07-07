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Thor: Love and Thunder

12

1h 59min

7 July 2022

Action-Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance, Superhero

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 1h 59min
Release Date: 7 July 2022

  • Directed By

    Taika Waititi

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum

  • Cast

    Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi

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