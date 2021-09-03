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Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

12

2h 0min

3 September 2021

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero

Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu. SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Screenplay by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham. Screen Story by Dave Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton.

Rated: 12
Runtime: 2h 0min
Release Date: 3 September 2021

  • Directed By

    Destin Daniel Cretton

  • Written By

    Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham

  • Produced By

    Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz

  • Cast

    Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung

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